Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 190 ($2.49).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VMUK. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 230.89 ($3.02).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK stock opened at GBX 174.05 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.74. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,199.37).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.