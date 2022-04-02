Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.63 ($3.10).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,199.37).

LON VMUK traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 174.05 ($2.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,698. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.74.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.