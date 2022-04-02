Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading 2.7% Higher

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 693,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $798.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.