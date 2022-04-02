Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.53

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 17409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get Vistra alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.37%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,320,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.