Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.31 ($2.24).

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.80. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.37.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.