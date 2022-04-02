Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FAN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £813.22 million and a PE ratio of 30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 463.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 497.78. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 387 ($5.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.40).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

