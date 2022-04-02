Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 15,009,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

