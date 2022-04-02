Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $43.86. 15,009,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.