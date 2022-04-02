Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. Walmart has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $418.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.19.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.