Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $229.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.00. 10,341,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,023,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.30. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

