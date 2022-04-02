Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
In other Wam Alternative Assets news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 27,257 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,982.70 ($22,543.38).
