Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Lincoln E. Benet Sells 10,000 Shares

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WMG opened at $36.98 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

