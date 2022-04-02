Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.25.

Shares of W stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,911. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $195.61. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $343.80.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

