WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

