WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

