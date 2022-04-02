WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 496 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.