WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 5,197 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,233,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 396.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 150,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 118,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.