WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

BGFV traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $363.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BGFV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

