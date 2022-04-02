WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,808 Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.41. 219,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

