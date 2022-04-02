WBI Investments Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $106.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.