WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CSX by 253.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CSX by 136.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 190.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in CSX by 7.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 21,039,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,470,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

