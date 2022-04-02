WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 11,211 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 176,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $420.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

