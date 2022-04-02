WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. The stock has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $356.84 and a one year high of $586.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.04 and a 200-day moving average of $514.12.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

