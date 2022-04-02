Wedbush Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

