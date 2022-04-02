Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $170.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYBR. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.51.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

