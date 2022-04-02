Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $200.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

NYSE GTLS opened at $174.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.67. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

