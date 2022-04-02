Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on F. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,695,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,953,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

