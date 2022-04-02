Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

WFC opened at $48.71 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

