Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $48.71. 29,989,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,285,648. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

