Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.94. 2,788,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

