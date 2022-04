Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC:WSNAF remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,322. Wesana Health has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.00.

Wesana Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesana Health Holdings Inc, a life sciences company, engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic medicines and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapies to treat traumatic brain injuries. It is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological, and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

