Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on WES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 422,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

