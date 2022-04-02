Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Westlake stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.