Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

