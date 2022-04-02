White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,145.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,054.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

