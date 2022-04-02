White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
WTM opened at $1,145.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,054.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,243.00.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
