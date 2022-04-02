Widercoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Widercoin has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $5,898.98 and $1.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.04 or 0.07504466 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,135.66 or 0.99746240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

