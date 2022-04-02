Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,111 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 548,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. 2,139,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

