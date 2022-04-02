Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

