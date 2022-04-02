Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 323 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

LIN stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

