Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $121,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. 5,762,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,785. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

