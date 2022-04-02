Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $90,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $19.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.84. 2,387,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.77.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

