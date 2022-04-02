Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. 4,057,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.