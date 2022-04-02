William Blair Comments on Pyxis Oncology Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

PYXS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

