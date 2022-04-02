Wing (WING) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.62 or 0.07504665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.78 or 1.00052414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046283 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.