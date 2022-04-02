Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $216.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.61. Winmark has a 52 week low of $183.18 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Winmark by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Winmark by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Winmark by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

