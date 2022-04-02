Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,602,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.