Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

WTT remained flat at $$1.72 during trading on Friday. 10,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,535. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

