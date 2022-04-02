Woodbois (LON:WBI) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock.

Woodbois stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 2,982,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.27. Woodbois has a one year low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £69.64 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

