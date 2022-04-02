Woodbois (LON:WBI) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock.
Woodbois stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 2,982,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.27. Woodbois has a one year low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £69.64 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.
Woodbois Company Profile (Get Rating)
