Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.33.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,379.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.49. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

