Workiva (NYSE:WK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $122.35 on Thursday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.57.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 66.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 104,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

